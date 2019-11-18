Prince Harry and Meghan Markle begin extended break with baby Archie as Duke carries out last engagement The couple will spend some time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now thought to be on a six-week break from their royal duties, with no further engagements scheduled in their diaries, HELLO! understands. Prince Harry, 35, is believed to have carried out his last public engagement on Sunday evening, attending the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where he championed the achievements of young people, who have made a difference – including activist Greta Thunberg.

The last time Meghan was seen in public was during the Remembrance Sunday service with the rest of the royal family. The Duchess, 38, watched the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, alongside the Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence.

READ: Prince Harry shares moving video to mark National HIV Testing Week

Prince Harry at the OnSide Awards

It's understood that the royal couple will take their six-month-old son Archie to the US to visit Meghan's mother Doria Ragland during their break. There is also a chance that the family will remain there until over the festive period, as it was confirmed last week that the Sussexes will not be joining the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas this year.

HELLO! understands that Harry and Meghan are looking forward to extended family time and will spend the holidays with Doria, but it's unclear as to whether that will be in the US or at their home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Their decision has the support of the Queen and they are not the first royals to buck tradition – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2012 and 2016.

MORE: Duchess Meghan sets the record straight on her New York baby shower

WATCH: A royal Sandringham Christmas

Last year, the Sussexes and Cambridges walked to church together in Sandringham on Christmas Day, when Meghan was pregnant with Archie. The former actress also joined the royal family for the first time in 2017, shortly after she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November. The couple married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.