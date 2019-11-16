Duchess Meghan sets the record straight on her New York baby shower The Duchess of Sussex has denied reports it cost £232,000

The Duchess of Sussex has set the record straight on her New York baby shower, which was held in February, denying previous reports she intentionally left her mother, Doria Ragland, off the guestlist and that it cost a whopping £232,000 ($300,000). In new court papers filed on Friday, her lawyers revealed a few previously unknown details about the event.

"The suggestion that the Claimant (Meghan) deliberately left out her mother from her baby shower and ditched her in favour of her famous friends is untrue and offensive to her," Meghan's lawyers said. "The Claimant’s mother was of course invited, and the Claimant also offered to buy her airline tickets. However, her mother was unable to attend due to work commitments. It was also untrue and offensive to suggest, as the article does, that ‘not a single guest had known [the Claimant] for more than a decade’. In fact, the true position was that the baby shower (which actually cost a tiny fraction of the $300k falsely stated in the article) was organised and hosted by one of her best friends from university; the fifteen guests who attended the shower were close friends and included long-term friendships some of which had existed for over 20 years."

Meghan's baby shower was held at New York's luxurious Mark Hotel in the penthouse suite, which features five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two powder rooms. Guests included Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, makeup artist Daniel Martin and best friend Jessica Mulroney. Guests were all treated to a flower arranging lesson, after which Repeat Roses scooped up the blooms and gifted them to paediatric cancer patients staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York.

Meghan outside the Mark Hotel in February

"We were honoured to match the beautiful floral arrangements designed by the Duchess of Sussex and her guests, including host @serenawilliams, to a few of our very favourite NYC neighbour organizations," Repeat Roses posted on Instagram at the time. "The gesture of kindness brought smiles and an emotional health boost to paediatric cancer patients at @rmhnewyork, cancer patients at the @hopelodgenyc and to behaviourally and medically fragile men at the @uniquepeopleservices Vyse Avenues Program. The flowers brought a ray of sunshine on a cold winter day and will be greatly enjoyed for the week ahead."

"Repeat Roses was so honoured to help the Duchess of Sussex and her baby shower VIPs create a ripple effect of joy long after the special event was over. By pairing beautiful petals and positive energy, all of the ladies' handcraft arrangements sent a burst of love and smiles to patients into three very special organizations," they added.

