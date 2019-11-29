The Queen is hiring a new director of royal travel - and the salary is unbelievable Dream job if you're a jet-setter

Are you a jet-setter who happens to love the royal family? You could bag yourself the ultimate dream job, as the Queen's household is looking for a new director of royal travel.

Members of the royal family carry out engagements across the country and major foreign tours, so they need an organised person to provide logistic support and purchase "safe, efficient, cost effective and appropriate travel services" for the family's official duties. The role, which is being advertised on LinkedIn, is based in London, but you're likely to be on the move a lot, as it requires travel in the UK and overseas.

The lucky candidate will take home a salary of up to £85,000 per annum and will work 37.5 hours per work, although he or she will be need to be flexible, as there's a requirement for "on call cover."

You'll need experience of operations and financial management of travel and logistics on your CV, as well as proven leadership and management, and good communication skills. The perfect person for the role is likely to be unflappable and should have "ability to analyse complex situations and provide soundly based advice."

As director of travel, you'll also be required to research and negotiate "value for money contracts and options for travel," while ensuring safety and security is paramount. The role has overall responsibility for organising air travel and overseeing the operations of The Queen’s Helicopter Flight and the Royal Train, and providing logistical support for Court moves and State Visits as well. If you've got the experience and skills to boot for the amazing opportunity, the closing date for the role is 20 December 2019.

The Royal Household regularly advertises jobs in Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle and more, including roles for butlers, footmen, gardeners, housekeepers, retail assistants and property administrators.

