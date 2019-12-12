All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge as she made a glamorous arrival at the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception on Wednesday night. The mother-of-three looked incredibly elegant in a navy Alexander McQueen evening gown, paired with the Lover's Knot tiara, her Royal Victorian Order blue and gold sash – which she was awarded this year – and her Royal Family Order brooch pinned to her dress. Around her neck she wore the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, which was perfectly complemented by her beautiful Diamond Chandelier Drop Demi-Parure set. But the real standout item was a statement diamond ring on Kate's right hand, which we haven't seen her wear before. The striking piece of jewellery appears to be a large stone set with a cluster of diamonds. It is not known whether Kate borrowed the ring from the Queen's large jewellery collection, or whether it is a new acquisition – possibly a gift from husband Prince William.

Duchess Kate wore a dazzling new diamond ring on her right hand

The diamond ring stood out all the more, given that Kate, 37, rarely wears additional rings. She tends to only wear three bands stacked on her left hand; her engagement ring, her wedding ring and an eternity ring. The new addition certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who took to Twitter to discuss its origins. "Perfection. What is that ring she is wearing on her right hand? I haven't see that one before?" one royal watcher asked.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy parenting joke relating to George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton's jewellery: A look at some of her favourite pieces

Other guests at the Queen's evening reception included the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. William and Kate turned to maternal grandmother Carole Middleton for babysitting duties so they could attend the annual event. Carole was seen arriving at Kensington Palace, presumably to care for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis. The three children had an exciting day on Wednesday; George and Charlotte finished school for the year and can now enjoy an extended break before the new term starts on 7 January. The Cambridges are expected to spend the festive period at their Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall, with George, six, Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Louis. They will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

MORE: The Queen debuts striking new necklace at Diplomatic Corps reception

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.