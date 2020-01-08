The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked royal fans on Wednesday evening as they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The news follows on from an incredibly busy year for the pair, with the highlight ultimately being the arrival of their first son Archie, who was born in May. A month earlier, the royal couple moved house, leaving London behind and making a new home for themselves at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – the very place they got married in 2018. It has been a successful year workwise for the pair too, who made the decision to separate from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and start a separate Sussex Royal charity. Unfortunately, there were some low moments for Harry and Meghan, who announced during their South Africa tour that they were taking legal action against several national papers for invasion of privacy. Their final joint engagement of 2019 was in November, before they took a six-week break and spent time away from the spotlight. Having come back refreshed from Canada, the pair are excited about their future – planning to spend it between the UK and North America. Watch the Sussexes' year's ups and downs below.