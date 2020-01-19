Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk more in depth about Disney work in new video The Duke and Duchess of Sussex teased their future plans…

A video has just emerged which shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joking about Meghan's availability for voiceover work. The clip was taken at the London premiere of Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King in July and discovered this week by The Mail on Sunday. It showed Prince Harry indicating his wife and commenting to director Jon Favreau, "If anyone needs any extra voiceover work…" Meghan then broke into the conversation to joke: "That's really why we're here – it's the pitch!" A teasing Prince Harry added: "Just not Scar," in reference to the movie's villain.

The couple attended the UK premiere of The Lion King in the summer

As his wife chatted to superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z , Harry could also be heard telling Disney CEO Bob Iger, "You know she does voiceovers?" to which the executive responded, "Oh really? I did not know that." The Duke replied, "She's really interested," to which Iger responded: "We'd love to try." Earlier this month, it was reported that Meghan has been hired by Disney to work on an as-yet-unknown project for the company in exchange for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

Prince Harry spoke to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the event as Meghan embraced Beyoncé

On Saturday night, the royal couple and Buckingham Palace announced that an agreement had been reached about Meghan and Harry's future. Starting in the spring, they will no longer receive public funds, will be giving up their HRH titles (becoming known as simply Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex), and will repay the £2.5 million cost of renovations to their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles on Saturday night, head of Netflix Ted Sarandos said the streaming service would potentially be interested in working with the couple. "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure," he said. While Harry and Meghan have no current plans to work with the company, the Prince will be producing a series about mental health for Apple TV+, working alongside Oprah Winfrey.

