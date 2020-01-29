The Duchess of Cornwall shows off dance moves during new engagement – see video The royal is a huge Strictly Come Dancing fan!

The Duchess of Cornwall is known to be an avid fan of Strictly, and while we're unlikely to see Camilla step foot on the BBC dancefloor anytime soon, she does welcome the chance to try out some moves herself, as she proved on Wednesday. The Duchess travelled to Oxfordshire, where she visited the Banbury branch of the Royal Voluntary Service. Camilla is President of the organisation and was so keen to find out what members get up to that she took part in an Israel circle dance alongside members of the International Dance Course.

The Duchess joined in with a volunteer-led dance class during her visit to the Royal Voluntary Service

A short video shared on Twitter by The Daily Mail's royal correspondent showed Camilla joining in with the steps, which included moving forwards and back, turning in a circle, and clapping her hands in the air. At the start of the clip, she could be seen looking at the woman to her left and giving a friendly smile. The journalist revealed what the Duchess had said before the dance, tweeting: "The Duchess of Cornwall is always a fantastically good sport! Camilla is in Oxfordshire as president of the @RoyalVolService and took part in an Israeli circle dance, Zemer Atik. ‘Don’t put me off!’ she whispered to me. It’s all about community, companionship - and keeping fit."

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall dazzles in a tweed and satin co-ord and it's dreamy

Camilla met volunteers and people who use the service on Wednesday

Royal fans were quick to praise the mum-of-two's sense of fun and willingness to join in. "This is absolutely wonderful. I think Camilla is just FABULOUS," one responded, while others commented: "She is a good sport," and: "I really, really like her. She just seems like she is game for everything. And is happy while doing it."

READ: Supermarket sweep! What you'll find in the royal family's weekly shop

As well as impressing onlookers with her moves, the 72-year-old also showed off her flawless fashion sense. She looked comfortable but as stylish as ever in a cobalt blue tweed jacket, with a matching, coordinating fit-and-flare skirt that had a satin trim for a touch of low-key glamour. The Duchess accessorised with black tights, high heels, and a black handbag by Demellier London.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.