The Queen missed out on attending the Sunday church service in Norfolk this week, with Buckingham Palace telling HELLO! that the monarch wouldn't be attending church because of public safety concerns due to high winds in the area. Storm Ciara is currently affecting many areas of the UK, producing windy and stormy conditions, as well as heavy rain. The Met Office has issued weather warnings, and many disruptions have been caused, including flight and train cancellations. This is the first time that the royal has missed the Sunday church service this year. Each week, the royal has been accompanied by members of her family, who have included Princess Anne, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew.

The Queen was forced to stay inside on Sunday due to the stormy weather conditions

The 93-year-old was last seen out in public on Monday as she undertook her first official public engagement of 2020. The Queen went to visit the RAF Marham in Norfolk in her role as its Honorary Air Commodore. The royal also marked a bittersweet day on 6 February, the day her father King George VI died, which was also the day she became Queen. Thursday was also the 68th year of her reign.

The monarch appeared to pay tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan during last Sunday's church service

Last Sunday while attending church, the Queen appeared to show her support for her grandson Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex. The monarch opted for a powder blue coat and matching hat, and chose to accessorise with her Canadian Snowflake brooch. She received the jewel in 2017 as a gift from the former Governor-General of Canada, David Johnston, on behalf of the Canadian people. It features 48 rare Canadian sapphires surrounded by diamonds and was presented to the Queen to mark her 65th year on the throne. Many people have interpreted her choice of accessory as a show of support for Harry and Meghan, who have chosen to live in Canada, along with their baby son Archie.

The Queen is close with her grandson and his wife, and has invited them to the UK to join the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, which will take place on 9 March. The Sunday Times reported that this will be the final round of official engagements for the couple, and that they will then return to Canada. The traditional Commonwealth service will also see other senior members of the royal family in attendance, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

