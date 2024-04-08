7 photos that show Peter Phillips' special bond with his cousin Prince William

Princess Anne's eldest child Peter Phillips shares a touching bond with his younger cousin the Prince of Wales. In many ways, the duo grew up together, forging a strong connection which has clearly stood the test of time.

As youngsters, Peter, 46, and Prince William, 41, would often spend their holidays together at the late Queen Elizabeth's royal residences. Beyond this, they regularly attended key royal events including Trooping the Colour and the royal family's annual visit to St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cheeky young British royals

Sharing a glimpse inside his idyllic childhood, Peter told former Good Morning Britain hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway in 2016: "We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in, and it wasn't just us – it was the Waleses (William and Harry), Freddie and Ella Windsor (Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's children), and the Gloucesters (Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Lewis and Lady Rose Gilman, the children of the Queen's cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester)."

He continued: "So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos, but fortunately I don't think we broke too much!"

More recently, the father-of-two heaped praise on Prince William and his wife Princess Kate during a candid interview with Sky News Australia. Reflecting on Kate's inspirational character, he revealed: "She's remarkable in herself… Her and William make a fantastic team together."

Musing on their family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he also told Caroline Di Russo: "Their kids are great and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children which is always difficult. They've got it pretty right because I think as history has taught us and anyone knows that actually you want to be there for your children."

Keep scrolling to discover Peter's sweetest photos with William…

Roaring with laughter © Getty Images Back in 2000, Prince William and Peter shared a laugh as they attended the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen Mother's 100th birthday at St. Paul's Cathedral. They were joined by a number of key royals including Princess Margaret, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto.



A jubilant moment © Getty Images Peter and William exuded joy in June 2016 as they attended The Patron's Lunch celebrations held to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II's milestone 90th birthday. Amid the celebrations, the cousin duo were pictured beaming from ear to ear. And to top it off, they had a sweet twinning moment in matching navy suits.



Balcony bonding © Getty Images Peter looked every inch the protective older royal cousin in June 1985 as he watched over Prince William at the Trooping of the Colour. Joining them on the royal balcony were Lady Davina Windsor, Prince Harry, Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor.



Having a blast © Getty Images In 1988, Peter and William let their hair down as they played on a fire engine on the Sandringham Estate alongside Prince Harry and Peter's sister Zara. For the mischievous outing, the duo also donned matching vintage fireman's helmets. Too sweet!



A watchful eye © Getty Images It seems Peter has always kept a watchful eye over Prince William! In 1984, the 18th in line to the British throne sweetly joined a young Prince William on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace to witness the spectacular Trooping The Colour ceremony.



Carefree cousins © Getty Images In 2002, Prince William and Peter were in high spirits as they shared a laugh with Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward during celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee.



Easter cheer © Getty Images In arguably one of their sweetest moments together, William and Peter were pictured holding hands on their way to an Easter service with Princess Diana. For the spring outing, Diana and William twinned in duck egg blue coats designed by Catherine Walker, whilst Peter looked smart in a charcoal suit and a burgundy tie.