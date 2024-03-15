Autumn Phillips steps out with partner Donal Mulryan at Cheltenham

Cheltenham is back and royalty and major stars have descended on the English town for a weekend of racing action.

Among those spotted at the annual event were Princess Anne and her son Peter Phillips, but Peter's ex-wife, Autumn Phillips, was also there alongside her partner, Donal Mulryan. The pair were photographed at the racecourse and they look so loved-up as they smiled and posed together.

© David Hartley Autumn and Donal smiled at the event

The pair both dressed up warm for the event, with Donal donning a large grey overcoat and pair of trousers, while Autumn looked radiant in a navy coat and trousers, finishing off her outfit with a pair of black shoes and a green hat.

Donal Mulryan is the founder of the UK development and construction company Rockwell, and the website for the company has shared some information on his career. It reads: "With over 30 years of experience, Donal has delivered more than 6 million sq ft of UK hotel, residential and commercial property. Throughout his career he has successfully delivered award-winning, iconic buildings in London, Manchester, Leeds and Dublin.

© Getty Autumn is a mum to daughters Savannah and Isla

"Donal is a Patron of the Patchwork Foundation, which seeks to engage young people from disadvantaged and minority communities in politics and civil society."

Autumn and Donal made their public debut as a couple at the Cirencester horse trials in March 2022, with the couple appearing alongside Autumn's former sister-in-law, Zara Tindall, and her family.

© Getty Peter and Autumn split in 2021

In February 2020, Peter and Autumn confirmed they had separated in 2019 and their divorce was settled in June 2021. A statement released on behalf of the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost."

The pair were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 May 2008, and welcomed their first child, Savannah, on 29 December 2010 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Their second daughter, Isla, arrived two years later.

It's just Autumn who had found love, as Peter is now dating family friend, Lindsay Steven. Lindsay is a friend of Zara and attended her wedding as well as Zara's son's Christening in 2021.