Why today is a very exciting day for Prince George and Princess Charlotte The Cambridge children attend Thomas's school in Battersea

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have plenty to look forward to next week. The royal youngsters finished school for February half-term on Friday and like most children across the country, they can enjoy a break from their lessons.

READ: Is this where Kate Middleton will spend half term with George, Charlotte and Louis?

WATCH: Princess Charlotte curtsies to the Queen

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London. Prince William and Kate's eldest son is currently in Year 2, while their daughter started Reception in September. The Duke and Duchess currently have no engagements in their diaries for next week, so they can look forward to some quality family time with George, Charlotte and one-year-old Louis.

MORE: Princess Charlotte is following in Kate Middleton's footsteps, reveals proud dad Prince William

Princess Charlotte started school in September 2019

The Cambridges usually like to spend some time at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the school holidays. Last February, Kate reportedly took George and Charlotte to a luxury hotel complex to enjoy a swim. A source told Mail Online at the time, that the children swam unaided and were confident in the water. It was reported that the Duchess even organised a race for her eldest son.

William and Kate have also enjoyed going on skiing holidays in the past. The couple released family photos of their private break in the French Alps in 2016, with George, then two, and a ten-month-old Charlotte. If they opt to spend February half-term on the slopes this year, it could be Louis' first time.

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' adorable bedtime routine revealed

The Cambridges in the French Alps in 2016

The last time we saw the Cambridge children in public was on Christmas Day in Sandringham. George and Charlotte made their debut with their parents at the church service with the Queen and other members of the royal family. The young royals also met and chatted to members of the public after church, and Charlotte looked delighted to be given flowers and an inflatable pink flamingo.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.