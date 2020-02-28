Prince Harry shows off sleek new haircut at Abbey Road Studios The Duke of Sussex and the US rock star have teamed up for Invictus

The Duke of Sussex unveiled a sleek new haircut on Friday as he accompanied Jon Bon Jovi to the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London. Harry appears to have had a substantial trim ahead of his first meeting with the US rocker, who has donated his song Unbroken to the Invictus Games Choir, sporting a neater short back and sides than in previous days. His fresher look certainly didn't go unnoticed by royal fans, who commented on a photo of the pair on Instagram. One gushed: "Harry out here looking relaxed and handsome. And his hair looks great," another added: "(Duke of Sussex) looks great, love the new haircut," while a third simply said: "Looking good Harry!"

The Bon Jovi frontman welcomed Prince Harry – who he affectionately dubbed "the artist formerly known as Prince" to Abbey Road Studios after speaking of his "immense respect" for the royal family. Harry was making one of his last appearances as a senior member of the royal family before he steps down on March 31 and ahead of their meeting, the Livin' on a Prayer singer said: "In light of everything that’s going on right now, I’m happy that he could take the time to be here for the choir and make it happen."

Prince Harry sported a sleek new haircut for his meeting with Jon Bon Jovi

He added: "I don’t know what it's like to walk in his shoes and as an American I’m further removed, but [we have] immense respect for the family and for his brother and himself, his wife, his father, his grandmother, his grandfather. We have much respect for them in America. That’s all I can comment on. I don't know what it's like to walk in his shoes."

Prince Harry's official royal duties will end on 31 March

Asked if he sympathised with Harry's desire for more privacy, he replied: "I can understand completely, sure. I can't really comment, I'm not really here. We see it on the news. It's very different when you see soldiers at war on the news. People change the channel and then their minds aren't on them. When we see things like what Harry and Meghan have gone through, we turn the channel off and things are over with. You don’t know what it's like to walk in anyone else's shoes."

