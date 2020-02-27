Canada won't pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security after March The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step back from royal duties on 31 March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer have their security costs covered by the Canadian government once they officially step back from royal duties on 31 March. Prince Harry and Meghan have spent the majority of their time in their rented £10million mansion in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, since announcing at the beginning of the year that they are stepping down as working senior members of the royal family. However, while Canada has been providing Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) security to the couple since November, Public Safety Canada has confirmed the Government of Canada intends to cease contributing to those costs "in the coming weeks".

WATCH: Prince Harry appears in one of his last royal engagements

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement to CBC News on Thursday. "The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations. As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognised as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis."

He added; "At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend the majority of their time in Canada with baby Archie

MORE: Prince William and Prince Harry mourn loss of family member on Princess Diana's side

Over the next couple of weeks, the Sussexes will carry out their final royal duties before they officially step back on 31 March. Harry is set to attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on 28 February alongside Jon Bon Jovi, while both Harry and Meghan will be present at the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March, which recognises wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who have used sport as part of their recovery.

The coupe will officially step back from royal duties on 31 March

MORE: Duke of Sussex asks simply to be called 'Harry' as he launches travel project in Scotland

On 6 March, Harry will attend the official opening of the Silverstone Experience alongside racing driver Lewis Hamilton, and will join his wife at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall the following day. This event showcases the talents of military musicians from the Royal Marines, who will entertain the crowd with a range of musical styles. A spokesperson for the Sussexes also confirmed that Meghan will mark International Women's Day on 8 March, with no further official outings announced at this time.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.