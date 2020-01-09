Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hint at their surprise decision the day before it was announced? Prince Harry and Meghan are to step back from official duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world after announcing their choice to step back from official duties. However, it seems the royal couple hinted at their decision the day before the surprising news was confirmed when they posted their last picture on Instagram. The video montage was of the couple walking out of a door to Raphael Lake's Follow Me. A poignant indication of what was to come or a complete coincidence? Lyrics in the song include phrases such as, "there's no distance in between, darling you and me" and "make this thing complete, we go drifting out to sea, making memories." The chorus reads: "Follow me, won't you follow me, follow me, see those shadows in your eyes, you could never hide."

The couple's decision was announced on Wednesday evening when they said they will work to become financially independent while continuing to "fully support" the Queen. Prince Harry and Meghan's unexpected move follows weeks of speculation about their future after they took an extended break over the festive season. After spending six weeks in Canada, the royals confirmed they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

However, Buckingham Palace warned the pair that their decision to "step back" from the royal family will be "complicated" and talks are still at an early stage. A palace spokeswoman said on Wednesday evening: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

In their personal message on their future, Prince Harry and Meghan said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

They added: "It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

Prince Harry and Meghan made their decision to step back after six weeks in Canada

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

