The Queen celebrates youngest son Prince Edward's birthday with sweet never-before-seen photo The Earl of Wessex was just a boy in the incredible photo

The Earl of Wessex turned 56 on Tuesday, and to celebrate, the royal family has shared a sweet photo of him alongside the Queen back in 1972. In the photo, shared on Twitter, the young Prince can be seen listening carefully to his mother, who appears to be explaining something to Edward. The incredible throwback snap was taken during the Trooping of the Colour.

A caption posted alongside the photo read: "Happy birthday to the Earl of Wessex, who celebrates his 56th birthday today. The Earl of Wessex (then Prince Edward) with the Queen during the Trooping of the Colour in 1972."

Happy birthday to The Earl of Wessex, who celebrates his 56th birthday today. 🎈🎉



📸 The Earl of Wessex (then Prince Edward) with The Queen during Trooping of the Colour in 1972. pic.twitter.com/r9kzhBnYsK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2020

The royal family shared the photo on Twitter

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the endearing throwback. In response to the photo, one royal fan tweeted: "Too, too cute!" Many more responded with birthday wishes, with another saying that they thought Prince Edward looked similar to Prince George when he was younger, writing: "Prince George looks exactly like young Prince Edward."

It might only be Tuesday, but it's already shaping up to be a busy week for the royal family. On Monday, the family attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. What's more, it marked the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge since the Remembrance Day services back in November.

The Cambridges were seated one row in front of the Sussexes, and as Prince William and Kate sat down, Meghan was seen saying "hi" and giving a small wave to her brother and sister-in-law. Harry also smiled at his older brother and the pair exchanged greetings before the service began.

Also in attendance at the prestigious event were the Queen, the Earl and Countess of Wessex as well as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

