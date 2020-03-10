Watch Kate Middleton perfectly curtsy to the Queen on Commonwealth Day

The royals were out in force for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The Queen was accompanied by senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Unlike previous years, the Cambridges and the Sussexes did not walk in the royal procession and were instead escorted to their seats, but they all stood when Her Majesty, Charles and Camilla arrived. The Duchess of Cambridge was captured displaying the perfect curtsy to the Queen as she took her place at the head of the row. The royals were sat in the order of precedence, with Her Majesty, Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate sat in front of Harry, Meghan, Edward and Sophie. They then departed from the church service in the same order.

The royals leave the service in order of precedence

Royal ladies normally bob down into a low curtsy and bow their head in public if they're seeing the Queen for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is normally a neck bow. Usually if they don't greet Her Majesty in this typical, respectful way, it's because they've already seen the monarch in private.

Princess Charlotte curtsies to the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's four-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, gave her first public curtsy to her great-grandmother on Christmas Day last year. The young royal held the hem of her dark green coat as she bobbed down in a cute curtsy to the Queen, as she arrived at the church service in Sandringham.

The Commonwealth Day service marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final public engagement before they step back as senior royals on 31 March. Prince Harry and Meghan will split their time between North America and the UK as they carve out their future roles.

