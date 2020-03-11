The Countess of Wessex has been forced to pull out of a day of royal engagements, HELLO! can confirm. HELLO! understands the Countess was due to carry out three engagements across Yorkshire on Wednesday but had to postpone them, due to illness. Sophie had been due to visit The Old Fire Station in Gipton, Leeds, but sadly was forced to cancel her appearance. Sharing the news on their Twitter page, The Old Fire Station wrote: "We are sorry to announce that HRH the Countess of Wessex is unwell and has had to postpone her planned visit to our community hub this afternoon. We wish her a speedy recovery," before adding: "(And don't worry, its not covid19) We look forward to welcoming HRH in the future." It was later revealed that all of Sophie's engagements for Wednesday were also cancelled, with her next royal outing not due to take place until Tuesday 17 March, according to the Royal Diary.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Sophie Wessex broker millions for charity

The Old Fire Station is a community hub in East Leeds where "local people go to socialise, access support and simply relax and have fun". They offer a wide range of classes and activities, a crèche, café, cookery school and complimentary not for profit tenant organisations who provide services, support, advice and information.

Announcing Sophie's visit on their website last week, the organisation wrote: "Her Royal Highness will be meeting the team behind The Old Fire Station along with members of the Heselden family and Leeds Community Foundation. The Countess will also meet representatives from charities and services who reside in the building including: Leeds Cookery School, Elevate - Gipsil, Space2 Leeds, Zest, Healthwatch Leeds, People in Action, SLATE Feel Good Cafe & Safari Cubs Nursery.

MORE: Best photos of royals at the Cheltenham Festival, including Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall and the Queen

We wish the Countess a speedy recovery

MORE: Prince Edward receives sweet birthday surprise with wife Sophie Wessex

"The Countess will also meet the family of the late Pam Leighton who passed away suddenly in September 2019. Pam was an integral part of the Leeds Eastern Fire Heritage Group who have worked with Space2 to curate a museum of memorabilia around the history of The Old Fire Station which dates back to 1937."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.