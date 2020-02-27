Royal family share behind-the-scenes look at the Countess of Wessex's engagements Sophie had a busy day of engagements in London, including a visit to the Central School of Ballet

Royal fans got a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of the Countess of Wessex on Thursday, courtesy of the Royal Family Instagram account. Photos and videos shared on Instagram Stories followed Sophie as she carried out a string of engagements in London, starting with a visit to the Central School of Ballet on Thursday morning, where she opened the Countess of Wessex Studios.

The Countess looked as stylish as ever in a red lace dress and colour clashing pink coat for the engagement on the Southbank, where she unveiled a plaque showing how the studios have been named in her honour.

After lunch, Sophie headed to St James's Palace, where she sat for a portrait for St John's Ambulance, a charity she has been Grand President of since 2004. The Countess could be seen donning a robe embroidered with the charity's emblem for the sitting inside the palace.

The Countess of Wessex carried out a day of engagements in London

However, her busy day didn't end there; just an hour later shortly after 3:30pm, Sophie held a meeting with representatives from another of the charities she is patron of; The Queen Alexandra's Nursing Corps. The mother-of-two is Colonel in Chief and Patron for the organisation, among the 85 charities and organisations she has links with. Sophie later welcomed another visitor to the palace; an Air Commodore from RAF Wittering, for which Her Royal Highness serves as honorary Air Commodore.

The royal family Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes look at Sophie's meetings

Just a couple of hours and an outfit change later, Sophie was ready for another royal engagement. The 55-year-old was pictured in an emerald green ensemble as she welcomed guests from the Central School of Ballet at Buckingham Palace for a reception to celebrate the opening and naming of their new building.

The evening reception wasn't the last of Sophie's engagements, as on Thursday night she also attended the premiere of Anna Friel and Mark Stanley's new film, Sulphur and White, in Mayfair in aid of the NSPCC. It looks like it was a very busy day for the Countess!

