Duchess Sophie makes bold fashion move in stunning red dress

Duchess Sophie recreated one of the most iconic photos in pop history on Wednesday – and looked incredibly elegant to boot.

The royal mother-of-two arrived at Abbey Road Studios in London wearing the most fabulous red dress from Beulah London.

The gorgeous ankle-length frock featured long, ruffled sleeves and a slit to the knee, with Sophie wearing beige heels and carrying a gold clutch, keeping her heels, bag and makeup neutral to let her dress make a statement.

The Duchess wore her blonde locks tied back in a simple ponytail and beamed as she crossed the pedestrian crossing that The Beatles made famous on the cover of their Abbey Road album.

Sophie who is Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, was attending the Orbis Visionaries Reception, a cause very close to her heart.

© Max Mumby The Duchess of Edinburgh looked incredible

Her eldest child, daughter Lady Louise Windsor, was born with a rare eye condition called esotropia, which caused one eye to turn inwards and required corrective surgery.

It also prompted the royal mum to lend her support to a number of campaigns for blind and visually impaired people. A couple of years ago, she visited Botswana and Malawi to meet people whose lives had benefited from life-changing surgery.

© Max Mumby The royal was in great spirits

Sophie has increasingly taken on more royal duties closer to home over the last few months, however, as King Charles and the Princess of Wales have both undergone treatment for cancer.

Earlier in the week, she visited volunteers from The King's Arms Project in Bedford. The 59-year-old looked angelic wearing the elegant 'Seymore' dress from one of the royal ladies' favourite brands, Gabriela Hearst.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor with her mum

Complete with a fitted bodice and chic capped sleeves, the Duchess' oatmeal-hued dress looked divine on her silhouette.

The wife of Prince Edward proved her sartorial prowess as she effortlessly layered with a caramel Alpaca blazer from Max Mara and slipped into ballet pink pumps embellished with a singular pearl from Jimmy Choo.

© The Royal Family Sophie is always so stylish

Perhaps most striking about her neutral-toned outfit, however, was Duchess Sophie's 'Moneypenny' bag from Sophie Habsburg. The vibrant clutch was crafted from a tangerine snakeskin leather with a Cognac orange wallet affixed to the front.

"Today, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited The King’s Arms Project, a charity dedicated to tackling homelessness, displacement, and isolation in the Bedford area," penned the royal family's official account on Instagram.

© The Royal Family Duchess Sophie looked radiant as she met with volunteers

"During the visit, Her Royal Highness joined an English language class to find out how immigrant and refugee women are gaining independence through learning the language they need for everyday conversations and interactions."

Sophie's engagement comes shortly after King Charles granted prestigious new roles to four senior members of the royal family, including his wife, Queen Camilla.

© Getty The King granted new honours this week

As formally announced by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Her Majesty has been appointed to be Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Gloucester were named as royals taking on new major roles, Duchess Sophie was not included in the royal shakeup.