King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima send condolences after fatal boat accident takes place on Indonesia tour The Dutch royals ended their state visit one day early

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' state visit to Indonesia has been cut short by a day after a fatal boat accident took place on the river in the Sebangau National Park on the island of Kalimantan. A statement from the Dutch court said the royal couple are "shocked and sympathise intensely with the families of the victims and the wounded. Their condolences were conveyed to President Widodo of Indonesia."

The couple were due to visit Kalimantan on Thursday 12 March, but that engagement was cancelled entirely out of respect for the relatives of the victims. Seven people died and several were injured after the accident, which happened on Monday 9 March.

The king and queen with President Widodo and his wife Iriana

In a statement the Dutch court explained that the itinerary planned for Friday 13 March on the island of Sumatra "will be followed as much as possible on Thursday 12 March," meaning King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's state visit ends one day earlier than originally scheduled.

On the final day of their state visit, the Dutch royals travelled to Lake Toba to visit a traditional Batak village and the DEL Institute, where they learned more about sustainable tourism and what it is doing to combat overfishing.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arriving in Indonesia

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived in Indonesia on Monday and were welcomed with flower wreaths. During their state visit, they travelled to the cities of Jakarta and Yogyakarta in Java.

Ahead of the trip, the Dutch court said: "The state visit confirms the broad and close relationship between the two countries and focuses on future cooperation. Particular attention is paid to the economy, nature conservation, culture and science and the many ties that exist between Indonesians and the Dutch, partly based on the shared past."

