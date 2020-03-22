The Queen shares incredible throwback photo with the Queen Mother in honour of Mother's Day Her Majesty and the Queen Mother were very close

The official Royal Family Instagram account featured a gorgeous photo of the Queen and her late mother on Sunday. The picture, posted in honour of Mother's Day, was a black and white picture taken in 1951, the year before the Queen acceded to the throne following the tragic death of her father, King George. In the photo, the royal pair could be seen walking together and smiling. The Queen Mother walked slightly ahead of her oldest daughter and looked glamorous as could be in a wrap dress, stole, and heels. The Queen also wore heels with a light raincoat over her print dress. Both women accessorised with a handbag, gloves and a hat – the latter of which they each clutched against the breeze!

The post's caption wished the public well and also provided a message of hope for those who can't see their loved ones on this special occasion. It read: "Today is #MotheringSunday. [Camera icon]: The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, is pictured with her mother, Queen Elizabeth in 1951. Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be."

Royal fans loved the throwback photo of the Queen and the Queen Mother

The post went on: "Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life. But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday." Fans appreciated the glimpse of royal times gone by, with one commenting: "Love this! Stylish ladies!" Others added: "Fabulous photo," "The sophistication in this picture," "Both formidable and courageous ladies," and: "What a bond they shared."

Prince Charles, meanwhile, paid tribute to the Queen on the Clarence House Instagram page, with a delightful photo showing the Prince of Wales with his mum when he was just a toddler. The caption read: "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together."