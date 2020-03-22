Prince Charles pays tribute to the Queen on Mother's Day with rare childhood photo The Prince of Wales posted the throwback to Instagram

Prince Charles shared the loveliest photo from his childhood in honour of Mother's Day on Sunday, and fans were delighted. The black-and-white throwback snap showed him standing outside with the Queen, with a long stretch of manicured lawn visible behind them. Her Majesty looked smart in a dress and pearls, smiling and looking into the distance as she leaned against a column. Charles stood in front of her, looking in the same direction and waving. With his neatly combed hair and sweet little peacoat, the young Prince looked adorable!

The photo, which was posted to the official Clarence House Instagram page, also had a heartfelt caption which both paid tribute to the monarch and acknowledged the unique nature of this year's celebrations. It read: "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together. A young Prince Charles plays in the Clarence House garden with his mother, Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. #MotheringSunday [Photo:] Press Association."

The sweet message and photo were posted to Instagram on Sunday

Royal fans were quick to praise both the photo and the sentiment, commenting: "What a wonderful picture, thank you for sharing," "What a beautiful photo to accompany a lovely post," and: "That’s too gorgeous for words. I think Charles was just so divine as a little boy." Another follower spotted a family resemblance with the Prince's oldest grandson, adding: "Sooo cute, a little bit like George <3."

Prince Charles is known for being a hard worker, but also wants to be cautious in light of the coronavirus pandemic, so has mostly been working with his team remotely over the last few days. Meanwhile, the Queen is currently at Windsor Castle for her Easter break alongside the Duke of Edinburgh. The 93-year-old monarch travelled there a week ahead of schedule as what the Palace described as a "sensible precaution."

