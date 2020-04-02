Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life as senior royals is officially over. Just one day after their exit, a new 'out of office' auto response has been set up. It reads: "Many thanks for your email. The office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed." Tuesday marked Harry and Meghan last day as senior working members of the royal family. On Monday, the couple also shared their final post on their @sussexroyal Instagram account, which will remain online for "the foreseeable future", although it will be "inactive".

There was, however, one marked difference to their social media post. While the couple have formally retained their HRH styles, they will no longer actively use them. To reflect this, the Duke and Duchess ditched all formalities completely and simply signed off their post as "Harry and Meghan". The pair have previously signed off as "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" - as they did in their Christmas message.

Part of their final message read: "While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially stepped down as senior working royals

The couple's informal sign-off comes after they reportedly take steps to set up a permanent base in Meghan's home city of Los Angeles, following their six-month stint in Canada. Following discussions with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, Harry and Meghan agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangements of the next year work for all parties. Issues within the discussions included the couple's HRH styles. It was also agreed that as the couple will no longer be undertaking official engagements in support of Her Majesty, there won't be an office based at Buckingham Palace for them.