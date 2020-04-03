Prince Charles has the most beautiful family portrait of the Cambridges in his home office The royal has recently recovered from COVID-19

Prince Charles has revealed that he has a beautiful photo of Prince William and Kate and their children in his home office. Charles opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London via video link on Friday, and one of the lavish rooms of his Scottish home, Birkhall, could be seen, including a sweet photo in a brown frame taken at Prince Louis' christening in 2018. The Cambridges were pictured with Charles and Camilla, and Harry and Meghan, as they posed in the Morning Room at Clarence House.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale Hospital via video-link

Other features included a beautiful wooden piano lined with family photos, a chic, fringed lamp that sat atop a side table clothed in tartan and covered with more photos, house plants, a smart painting of a lighthouse on the white walls, a cosy floor rug and an antique mirror.

Charles in his office

MORE: Prince Charles makes history as he opens NHS Nightingale Hospital in response to COVID-19 crisis

The photo of Kate and her family that could be seen in the background

MORE: Why April is a special month for the Queen and her family despite coronavirus lockdown

Earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales made history when he opened the Nightingale Hospital from the comfort of his home. The heir to the throne paid tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to create the new medical facility at the ExCel conference centre in East London, calling it a "spectacular and unbelievable feat of work".

He said: "On behalf of the nation, I want to say a very big thank you to the planners, the builders, the Armed Forces, the generous companies and organisations which have donated equipment and services, and all the support staff, who have made this possible. Also we owe an immense debt of gratitude to the doctors, the nurses, the technicians, the staff – currently working in the health service and those coming out of retirement – and the voluntary workers who will be working within it. I can only offer my special thoughts and prayers to all those who will receive care within it and let us hope that it will not be too long before this terrible disease has left our land."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.