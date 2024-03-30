Inside Princess Kate and King Charles' private lunch in Windsor Castle ahead of her cancer revelation

Since the Princess of Wales released an emotive and personal video sharing details of her cancer diagnosis and treatment plan last week, she has been flooded with messages of support from the public, and now too from her own family.

After the video was posted, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared that King Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

And it turns out, King Charles hosted the Princess for a private lunch at Windsor Castle shortly after the announcement was made.

Speaking exclusively as a guest on this week's episode, royal author Robert Hardman said: "Shortly after the Princess recorded the message, she went around to the castle, and there was a private lunch with the King. We don't know what was discussed. But it's very clear that he is extremely concerned about her and I think he wants to make sure that she knows that.

"And it's very much her and William dealing with this. But he wants to ensure that if there's anything he can do, he will do it."

The pair grew closer with their overlapping stays at The London Clinic, where King Charles was originally treated for an enlarged prostate and was then found to have cancer. The palace said that the King has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks".

Robert told Andrea and Emily: "The experience of cancer will be very different for the King than the Princess of Wales. For a very fit and healthy young mother, this is a different order of magnitude to someone having to deal with this in their late 70s."

In her video, Princess Kate referenced what a "huge shock" the diagnosis had been following her abdominal surgery in January, but emphasised that she is on the road to recovery: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Kate's support system will be essential for her recovery over the coming weeks.