The Queen: Calls for the nation to sing Happy Birthday from doorsteps and windows The singalong will take place at 9am on 21 April

The Queen is set to celebrate her 94th birthday on 21 April, and in honour of the occasion there are calls for the country to come together to sing Happy Birthday to Her Majesty. In much the same way the nation claps for the NHS at 8pm every Thursday, it is hoped that the public will rally to send a message of hope and solidarity to the monarch. Among those championing the idea is Ben Fogle, who took to Twitter to spread the word. "It is the Queen’s birthday next Tuesday. Let's throw her a surprise," he wrote. "At 9am 21st April, we are calling on the whole country to sing Happy Birthday from our windows and doorsteps. Let our song bring good cheer not just to Her Majesty but to the whole nation. #singforthequeen." He accompanied his tweet with a video showing his daughter Iona imploring the country to take part.

It’s the Queens birthday next week. Iona thought we should show her how much we care by throwing her the worlds biggest birthday. At 9am on 21st April let’s all sing her Happy Birthday from our windows, balconies and doorsteps and show her how much we care #singforthequeen pic.twitter.com/d1coJGNm15 — Ben Fogle (@Benfogle) April 15, 2020

Ben Fogle is urging the nation to celebrate the Queen's birthday

The Queen cemented her place in the heart of the nation earlier this month, when she sent a rallying message to the people of Britain. Speaking in a pre-recorded message from Windsor Castle, where she is self-isolating with Prince Philip, the monarch spoke of the difficulties of self-isolation but reassured the country, saying: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

MORE: Princess Anne: The Princess Royal's funniest moments

Loading the player...

WATCH: Where are the royals isolating?

Her Majesty further paid tribute to the NHS and those "selflessly" working on the frontline during the crisis, saying: "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

MORE: The Queen celebrates happy family news following turbulent month

The Queen famously has two birthday celebrations every year. She was born on 21 April 1926, but her birthday is officially marked in June. This celebration, referred to as Trooping the Colour, is a moveable date, and in 2020 was set to take place on 13 June. Sadly, however, this year it will not go ahead due to the coronavirus restrictions. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.