On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a rare video of their baby son Archie to mark his first birthday. In the footage, doting mum Meghan Markle read her little boy the book Duck! Rabbit! By Amy Krouse Rosenthal, which had a sticker on it say 'Archie's Book Club'. What's more, the book is pretty valuable thanks to Oprah Winfrey, who gifted it to the young royal when he was born. OprahMag.com confirmed that the book was gifted to the family by the chat show host, and that it was a collector's item. The website added that all of the books sent to Archie from Oprah had the same sticker and that they are her "standard gift" for people she "really cares about."

VIDEO: Watch Meghan Markle read to Archie on his first birthday

Archie is currently living in Los Angeles with his parents, having moved to the United States just before the lockdown. The little boy has already lived in three countries in his first year. The family briefly relocated to Canada after leaving the UK at the beginning of the year. The young royal was born in London, and lived for the first few months of his life at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. While his protective parents are keen for Archie to live as a private citizen, the tot has been seen on a few occasions over the past 12 months, including during his parents' tour of South Africa at the end of 2019. He was also pictured in Canada with dad Harry in a sweet photo released by the Sussex family in December.

Archie's book is a collector's item thanks to family friend Oprah Winfrey

The cute video featuring Archie and Meghan gave an insight into their loving family unit. In the footage, the former Suits actress sweetly revealed her son's nickname too. The mother-of-one could be heard calling him Arch as she encouraged him to turn the pages of his book. Meghan looked happy and relaxed in the clip, dressed in a blue shirt with her hair pulled up in a bun, while Archie sat on her lap wearing a babygro. While Harry wasn't in the video, he could be heard behind the camera.

Archie with his doting mum Meghan

While Archie's family in the UK are thousands of miles away, they made sure to mark his special birthday online. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Archie's birthday on Wednesday morning, sharing a photo from his christening day on their official Instagram account, along with the caption: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also shared an image of their great-grandchild Archie on the royal family's social media accounts. The photo was taken at Windsor Castle two days after the little boy's birth at the Portland Hospital in London. The caption read: "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen's eighth great-grandchild." Proud grandfather Prince Charles, meanwhile, posted a previously seen black and white image of himself with Harry and his grandson taken on the day of Archie's christening, saying: "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today."

