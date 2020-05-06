Mystery of Meghan Markle and baby Archie's birthday video solved The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed the clip from their home in Los Angeles

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a new video in honour of their son Archie's first birthday. The sweet clip showed Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! by late children's author Amy Krouse Rosenthal to her son, but there was another book in the frame, too. Archie seemed keen to grab and read (or play with) that as well, but it was so blurred it was difficult to make out the title. Thanks to eagle-eyed HELLO! staff, however, we believe the name of the book in question is the 1997 picture book Is Your Mama a Llama? which was written by Deborah Guarino.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Archie Harrison grabs another book during sweet reading session with mum Meghan

MORE: The sweet bedtime stories royal parents read their children

It seems likely that, like the first book, it was probably gifted to Archie by Oprah Winfrey, as it is listed as one of the picks from Oprah's kids book club. Duck! Rabbit! had a sticker saying Archie's Book Club on the front, a hint that the talk show host, actress and producer had sent it to Meghan and her family. The Oscar-winner previously publicly promised Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, that she would provide books for their little boy.

Archie appeared to be grabbing this book

Speaking on the red carpet at a Hollywood event, the mogul told a reporter from Access Hollywood: "I have a standard gift that I do for people I really care about... this baby will have enough new books to last a lifetime." Meghan and Harry will have a lot to celebrate this week, because as well as Archie's birthday, it will be the first time the former actress has spent Mother's Day in her home country, which celebrates the special occasion in May.

MORE: Meghan Markle's secret birth story: How Archie Harrison really came into the world

Meghan and Prince Harry celebrated Archie's first birthday on Wednesday

The couple moved to the Duchess' native L.A after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals at the end of March. The couple had previously been splitting their time between the UK and Canada, where they spent Christmas with Archie and Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.