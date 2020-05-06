The sweet detail you missed in baby Archie's first birthday video Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating with their son in Los Angeles

Blink and you might have missed it, but Archie Harrison's birthday video with his mum suggests that his books were a gift from a very high-profile fan: Oprah Winfrey! The sweet clip showed Meghan Markle reading to her son from the book Duck! Rabbit! and encouraging him to turn the pages. When the Duchess held the book so that the title was visible, viewers could also spot the fact that it had a sticker on the front which read: Archie's Book Club.

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads to baby Archie on first birthday

Oprah had previously publicly promised Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, that she would provide books for their little boy. Speaking on the red carpet at a Hollywood event, the mogul, who started her TV book club in 1996, told a reporter from Access Hollywood: "I have a standard gift that I do for people I really care about... this baby will have enough new books to last a lifetime." It looks like the talk show host, whose book club is now part of Apple Plus TV, was as good as her word. We wonder what other top reads she's sent the tiny tot!

The special sticker was visible on the book's cover

Meghan and Harry recently relocated to Los Angeles, where Meghan is from, after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals at the end of March. They had previously been splitting their time between the UK and Canada, where the couple spent Christmas with Archie and Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland. Oprah has been a staunch defender of the Duke and Duchess' decision to move in order to seek out a more private life.

When asked for comment by TMZ shortly after the royals announced their news, the Oscar-winner replied: "I support them on thousand per cent… Who doesn’t feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you’ve known your whole life to say I’m going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself? Who are any of us to stand in judgement of that?"

