Prince William's heartfelt letter revealed as he speaks of 'uncertain' time The Diana Award was set up in memory of the royal brothers' late mother

The Duke of Cambridge has written a letter of support to a charity close to his heart, on behalf of himself and his brother, the Duke of Sussex. The Diana Award posted the message from Prince William on their Instagram account, along with photos of the royal brothers with award recipients. The caption read: "We’ve received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time."

William and Harry at the Diana Award's Legacy Awards in 2017

William wrote to the charity, saying: "I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty. Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever. This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks."

The Diana Award was established in 1999 in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world. The charity, which runs anti-bullying and mentoring programmes, also rewards young people who carry out inspiring work. Each year thousands of young people are nominated by individuals and their communities to highlight these selfless acts.

The organisation's recent survey reveals 85 per cent of young people and 98 per cent of staff working with young people say mental health is a high priority in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The Diana Award has made resources available on its website for young people, educators and parents to stay safe online and help them navigate life during lockdown.

