The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011 was one of the most highly anticipated nuptials in decades. While Prince William and Kate followed some royal traditions on their big day, there were some elements they made their own.

In the lead-up to the wedding on 29 April, Prince William's younger brother, Prince Harry, was named as his best man, in a move away from royal tradition. Instead of best men, those who are with the groom on the day are usually called 'supporters'. According to The Times, William opted for the term as it "had more relevance to his life than the alternative".

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate's most romantic moments

READ: Look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton's last public engagement before their royal wedding

Similarly, when Harry married Meghan Markle in May 2018, William was referred to as his best man. Meanwhile, their father Prince Charles had his younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as his 'supporters' during his wedding to Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981, and Edward had his two brothers as supporters on his own wedding day to Sophie Rhys Jones in 1999.

On the eve before the royal wedding in 2011, William made one final walkabout as a single man, greeting the well-wishers who had gathered on The Mall in London with his brother Harry. The pair had also had a private dinner with Prince Charles and Camilla at Clarence House that evening.

MORE: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton's most memorable royal wedding photo almost didn't happen

William and his best man Harry at the royal wedding in 2011

William wore his Irish Guards Mounted Officer's uniform on his wedding day, while his best man, Harry, donned his Blues and Royals officer's uniform. Kate's satin and lace wedding dress was revealed to have been designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, as she stepped out of the car at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April. The couple are parents to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, who turns five on 2 May, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.