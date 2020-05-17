Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate happy baby news as close friend Bear Maclean welcomes third son

There's definitely a baby boom within the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' inner circle! The royal couple are once again celebrating the pitter patter of tiny feet after Prince William's close friend Bear Maclean and wife Daisy Dickson welcomed their third son, Arlo Finch Bear.

The happy news was announced in the birth announcements section of The Times newspaper, where it was revealed that little Arlo was born on 6 May.

Bear is an old friend of William and attended the Prince's royal wedding to Kate back in April 2011. Bear studied at Harrow boarding school while William was at Eton. A qualified chartered surveyor, Bear lives in west London where he manages property in the local area and around the UK.

Bear attended Prince William and Kate's big day back in 2011

Back in 2015, Prince William attended his wedding in Devon with sister-in-law Pippa Middleton – Kate was expected at the nuptials, but she was forced to cancel at the last-minute.

Baby Arlo is the second baby to be born within the couple's inner circle during lockdown. Back in March, Kate's best friend and Prince George's godmother, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, and her husband David welcomed their third child, and first daughter, Lucia Beatrice India. Their newest arrival joins big brothers Leo and Alexander. The couple also shared their happy news in the birth announcements section of The Times newspaper.

Kate's best friend Emilia also gave birth recently

Emilia and Kate have been close friends since they were 13. They both attended Marlborough College and have been tight ever since. Following Kate and Prince William's brief split in 2007, Emilia accompanied Kate on holiday to Ibiza. She currently runs an interior design company and it has previously been reported that she helped Kate redecorate Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall. Her husband David also attended Eton College with William.

The interior designer is just one of Prince George's godparents, with Kate and William opting for six in total. Made up of the couple's close friends, they also include William's childhood friend William van Cutsem and Oliver Baker, who went to university with both William and Kate.