Colonel Tom Moore has revealed his delight at being awarded a knighthood from the Queen, calling it a "great honour," as he spoke to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday. The 100-year-old war veteran, who has raised over £32 million for the NHS, told TV presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "Absolutely thrilled Her Majesty has decided - or chosen little me. It really is a great honour and something I never, ever anticipated. I never believed this would happen to me. The Queen is so gracious that she’s bestowed this honour on me, I’m totally thrilled as it never entered my head something like that would happen to me."

WATCH: Colonel Tom reacts to knighthood from the Queen on Good Morning Britain

Captain Tom was promoted to Honorary Colonel by the Queen on his 100th birthday on 30 April and received a special card from Her Majesty, personally delivered by Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the monarch's personal representative in the county. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also among the royals who sent well wishes to the veteran, who helped to raise money for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in the lead-up to his milestone birthday.

When Piers congratulated Tom on his prestigious award, Tom said: "Thank you very much, delighted to hear from you. If you remember, you said I'm getting a knighthood and I said, 'Never in this world would I do that' and I think you thought maybe you should put some money on it and I said, 'Don't put much' and that was the wrong thing, wasn't it?'"

Colonel Tom with his birthday card from the Queen

The GMB presenter added that Tom had been a "beacon of hope" to people. "Thank you very much for those kind remarks. I really am thrilled and I do appreciate all the kind thoughts that so many people have made about me being knighted. I am absolutely thrilled. I never, ever have believed that would happen to me, but it has. So I thank everyone concerned throughout the country. Thank you very, very much. I do appreciate it and I’m delighted. Thank you," Tom said.

Colonel Tom with his daughter Hannah on Good Morning Britain

Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, added: "It's just simply extraordinary. Of course we never even entered into the discussion. It was just amazing for people to believe that he should be knighted. We quietly hoped and believed it too. For this to happen, we're simply thrilled for him. We've been practicing our curtseying, we're not doing very well. My husband even offered to polish his shoes this morning! We're doing our very best to make sure we're acting accordingly."

Piers then asked Tom what he would say to Her Majesty and Tom replied: "A discussion between me and the Queen will have to be kept secret!"

