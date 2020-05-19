The Queen made a personal phone call to Canada's Prime Minister on Monday, in celebration of Victoria Day. Justin Trudeau gave an interesting insight into their conversation, revealing that they had discussed a range of topics, and sharing a photo showing him on the phone to Her Majesty in his home office. He wrote: "I spoke on the phone with Queen Elizabeth II today. We talked about the state of the world, COVID-19, and more. I also thanked her for the hopeful messages she has sent during these difficult times, and I wished her the very best this Victoria Day."

Justin Trudeau shared details of his conversation with the Queen on Instagram

Victoria Day is held on the last Monday preceding 25 May, initially in honour of Queen Victoria's birthday. The public holiday is now celebrated as the official birthday of the Queen, and is also considered the start of the summer season in Canada.

The Queen famously has two birthdays; she was born on 21 April 1926, and holds a second official celebration on the second Saturday in June. It has long been a tradition for a monarch in the UK to hold celebrations on a day other than their birthday. It was started more than 250 years ago by King George II in 1748; he was born in November, which is not known for its good weather, and therefore decided to hold a summer celebration, combined with a military parade – the Trooping the Colour.

The 94-year-old monarch usually spends her actual birthday in private with her family, although the day is marked by a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park, a 21-gun salute in Windsor Great Park and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London – all had to be cancelled this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2006, Her Majesty celebrated her 80th birthday in 2006 with a walkabout in the streets outside of Windsor Castle to meet well-wishers.

The Queen is joined by the royal family at the Trooping the Colour

On her official birthday in June, Her Majesty is joined by other members of the royal family at the spectacular Trooping the Colour parade which moves between Buckingham Palace, The Mall and Horseguards' Parade as well as a public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace has already confirmed that this year's traditional parade will sadly not go ahead. A statement read: "In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."