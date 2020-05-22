Danielle Stacey
HELLO! takes a look back at some of the cutest royal babies and their public debuts
The arrival of a new royal baby is always an exciting time and we've seen an abundance in recent years, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
WATCH: The most adorable royal baby moments
Some royal babies have made their debuts publicly on the famous steps outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, while others have been seen for the first time on the day of their christening.
Take a look at some of the cutest royal baby moments in the video above.