Princess Eugenie reveals her new phobia since becoming a mother: 'Everything changes' The royal mother shares son August with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank this summer, and their two-year-old son August is getting ready to be a big brother.

As all mothers will know, your body changes in pregnancy and motherhood, and your preferred foods and pastimes can change too - as Eugenie, 32, has discovered since welcoming August, who you can see in the video below.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum event in Davos in January, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson revealed how her life is different since welcoming her little boy and that she has one new fear.

Eugenie said: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them.

"I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same. Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life.

"But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."

Princess Eugenie with her son August

According to the charity Anxiety UK, the fear of flying (aerophobia) is an excessive worry about air travel.

Their website states: "It is believed to affect one in ten of the population, however some studies suggest that the proportion is much higher.

"Fear of flying can be linked to the fear of airplanes or it could be an aspect of other psychological problems such as panic attacks, claustrophobia or post-traumatic stress disorder. People suffering from fear of flying often suffer increased anxiety and panic attacks at the thought of flying and many avoid air travel as a result of this."

Little August kisses his mum's pregnant tummy

We can imagine that having a fear of flying is quite difficult for Eugenie, as she and her husband Jack and son August are spending much of their time in Portugal where Jack is managing a property development.

Fear of flying is a common phobia and the NHS has a helpful information page on treating phobias which includes self-help techniques, cognitive behavioural therapy and medication.

