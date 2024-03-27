Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla given gifts for Kate Middleton and promises to 'take them carefully' to her
Queen Camilla given gifts for Princess Kate and promises to 'take them carefully' to her

Her Majesty, 76, visited Shrewsbury in Shropshire

2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Queen has shared an update on the Princess of Wales as Camilla made her first appearance Kate announced her cancer diagnosis last Friday.

Her Majesty, 76, has said that the Princess is "thrilled" by all the public support when she met two sisters holding posters with the poignant words "send our love to Kate".

Camilla was greeted by thousands of well-wishers as she toured Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market in Shropshire on Wednesday.

The Queen stopped to speak to ten-year-old Harriet and Lois Waterston, aged six, who handed over the posters the pair had made the day before, decorated with stars and hearts.

The older schoolgirl apologised, saying, "I'm sorry they’re a bit creased" but Camilla crouched down to talk to them and said: "I'll take them carefully and we'll make sure she knows they’re coming".

Speaking after, Harriet said: "We heard the news and I wanted to hold the poster up to show my love to Kate."

Queen receives message of support for Kate Middleton © Getty
Camilla received messages of support for Kate

Their mother Lucy Waterston, who didn't think the Queen would even get to see the cards, said: "She said she certainly will send her love."

Queen Camilla holds sign 'Send Our Love to Kate'© Getty
The Queen promised the young girls she would give their poster to Kate

Meanwhile, the King, 75, was pictured waving from his state Bentley limousine as he left Clarence House in London.

Camilla has become the leading royal figure following a number of health crises for the monarchy since the start of the year. Kate underwent abdominal surgery on 16 January at the London Clinic – where the King also received treatment for an enlarged prostate in the same month.

Queen Camilla greets crowd in Shrewsbury© Getty
Camilla was greeted by thousands of well-wishers

On 5 February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles has an undisclosed type of cancer and has begun treatment. The King has postponed all public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment but he will be joined by his wife Camilla and a smaller turnout of royal relatives at the Easter Sunday service at Windsor this weekend.

Kate, 42, revealed in a shock announcement on Friday that cancer had been discovered in post-operative tests after her abdominal surgery. She has begun a course of preventative chemotherapy but remains hopeful.

In an emotional video message, the Princess said: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

