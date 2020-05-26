The Queen's staff have been taking extra precautions during the coronavirus lockdown to ensure the safety of the 94-year-old monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who will celebrate his 99th birthday in June, it has emerged.

According to a report from The Sun, Her Majesty's 24 staff members are split into two teams of 12 who work "three weeks on, three weeks off". Staff are reportedly allowed to spend two weeks at home during the rotation, before spending a third week in quarantine and are tested for COVID-19 before returning to work. It's been revealed that Master of the Household Tony Johnstone-Burt, a former Royal Navy officer, has referred to the team of 24 staff members as "HMS Bubble".

The Queen was pictured leaving London for Windsor in March

The Queen and Prince Philip have been residing at Windsor Castle since March as the UK went into lockdown. She has been carrying out her duties remotely, including conducting her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.

A number of royal events have been cancelled or postponed from the royal family's usually busy summer calendar, including Trooping the Colour. It was revealed last week that the Queen won two entries in the Showing Classes at the first virtual Royal Windsor Horse Show, which would normally take place within the castle's grounds. The monarch also sent a message of support to the Royal Horticultural Society in her role as patron, ahead of the first digital Chelsea Flower Show.

It is thought that the Queen will remain at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future. Traditionally Her Majesty would travel to Balmoral for her summer break, arriving at the end of July and staying at the Scottish estate until October.

