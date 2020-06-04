Sophie Wessex's touching show of support for Kate Middleton revealed The two royals get on famously

The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge are known to have a close bond, and so it comes as no surprise that Sophie has shown her support for Kate's latest endeavour. It has been revealed that Sophie has submitted a photo to the 'Hold Still' photography project, which Kate launched back in May to capture the "spirit of the nation" during the coronavirus outbreak. Sophie, 55, has entered a camera phone image showing a fellow volunteer smiling as he organises food deliveries for NHS workers at a Surrey mosque.

Sophie's entry into the 'Hold Still' photography project

In a caption accompanying her picture, the Countess describes the work of her subject Ali who, like Sophie, has been volunteering at the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking. She wrote: "Ali helped to establish the mosque's food parcel delivery service for NHS workers, people self-isolating and other families in need, which has so far helped 400 households.

"Ali volunteers at the mosque every day from 7am - 5pm, keeping up with his day job from home in the evenings. Ali's smile captures the enthusiasm for helping others that is so evident amongst the volunteers at the mosque."

Kate, a keen photographer herself, launched 'Hold Still' in the hopes of inspiring the public to pick up their cameras and take pictures of family, friends and colleagues living under lockdown that reflect the resilience, bravery and kindness people are experiencing.

The Countess captured taking her photograph of her subject, Ali

She made a special appearance on This Morning last month to discuss her project, and said she hoped people of all ages would submit pictures that best capture their mood, hopes and fears during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate, 38, has a long-held passion for photography, having studied History of Art at university. The royal mum has been taking official portraits of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to mark birthdays and special occasions since 2015.

Shortlisted entries for the 'Hold Still' campaign will be displayed in a digital exhibition later this year and the closing date for submissions is 18 June at www.npg.org.uk.