The one thing the Duchess of Cornwall's son Tom is looking forward to doing next month

Lockdown restrictions in the UK will continue to ease with restaurants, pubs and hairdressers among the establishments to reopen on 4 July and it seems the Duchess of Cornwall's son is looking forward to one thing in particular.

Tom Parker-Bowles, 45, who is Camilla's son from her first marriage to Andrew Parker-Bowles, has hinted he can't wait to dine out at restaurant again. He tweeted earlier this week: "Any (sic) know of any restaurants, across the country, that are definitely opening on 4th? Please let me know. Asking for a, um, friend."

To the food critic and writer's delight, a number of places answered his tweet and Tom took the time to respond to each reply. He later tweeted: "Right. This, um, friend, is getting very specific. Any restaurants opening on Saturday 4th using those strange Perspex domes? Like The Barn in Norfolk. Or any other ‘interesting’ physical distancing ideas? Thanks Twitter, as ever."

Tom is the author of seven cookbooks and has even shared his mother's delicious roast chicken recipe. He married Sara Buys in 2005 and they have two children together, Lola and Freddy, born in 2007 and 2010 respectively.

The Duchess of Cornwall recently revealed her joy at being able to see her grandchildren again as lockdown restrictions eased. She told ITV News during a socially distanced visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital last week: "First time last weekend, not hug them but see them, it was a great treat."

Camilla has five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew. As well as Tom's two kids, their daughter Laura Lopes has three children, Eliza, and twins, Gus and Louis.

