Sarah Ferguson says she's 'full of admiration' for Princess Kate in heartfelt message

Sarah, Duchess of York has sent a heartfelt message of support to the Princess of Wales following Kate's cancer diagnosis, saying she is "full of admiration for the way she spoken publicly about her diagnosis".

In a personal Instagram post, the Duchess, who was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in January, said: "All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

Sarah, 64, announced a medical procedure at the beginning of 2024, when she revealed a diagnosis of malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

It was her second cancer diagnosis within a year, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer which led to her undergoing a mastectomy and subsequent reconstructive surgery.

She had discovered an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram screening.

The Duchess appeared on Loose Women last November to help launch its inaugural Don’t Skip Your Screening campaign to highlight the importance of being screened for cancer.

She said: "I almost missed the screening appointment that saved my life. I couldn't face a journey into London on a hot day this summer and it was only my sister Jane's insistence that I went, that persuaded me.

"My cancer was completely symptom-free – I never found a lump and did not feel ill. My experience underlines the vital importance of getting screened when you’re called in."

The Princess of Wales revealed in an emotional video message last Friday that she has started preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, 42, underwent successful major abdominal surgery on 16 January, staying in hospital for 13 nights. At the time, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

In an address to the camera, which was filmed by BBC Studios last Wednesday, the mother-of-three said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

The announcement came weeks after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer on 5 February. Charles, 75, has postponed all public-facing duties as he undergoes treatment.

