Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's eldest daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, has been supporting her fellow students during the coronavirus lockdown in Norway. The 16-year-old is part of the student council at Uranienborg School in Oslo and representatives have been checking in on other pupils and making sure they have someone to talk to, while they are being home-schooled.

The princess' photo was featured on a post on the school's website showing members of the student council speaking to their classmates by phone and video calls. According to Norwegian newspaper, Verdens Gang, the students are sad that they cannot see their friends and are missing the routine of being able to go to school and taking part in extra-curricular activities afterwards. Children in the first to fourth grade returned to their lessons on Monday, but the rest of the students may not go back to their classrooms until August.

Princess Ingrid is part of the school's student council

Princess Ingrid Alexandra began attending Uranienborg School, which sits behind the royal palace in Oslo, in August 2019 for her final year of secondary education. She was previously a pupil at Oslo International School.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have been residing with Princess Ingrid Alexandra and their son, Prince Sverre Magnus, 14, at the Skaugum estate, in Asker municipality, southwest of Oslo, since lockdown in Norway was imposed. The family have been sharing glimpses into their home life as they carry out royal duties remotely, given us a peek into their chic Scandi-style dining room and blue-hued office.

Princess Ingrid on her first day at Uranienborg School in August 2019

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second in line to Norway's throne after her father, Crown Prince Haakon. She is expected to become the country's second female monarch after Queen Margaret, who reigned from 1387 to 1412. Princess Ingrid Alexandra's grandfather, King Harald, 83, became monarch in January 1991, after the death of his father, King Olav V.

