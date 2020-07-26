Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's gifts to George, Charlotte and Kate Middleton revealed The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children have been given some thoughtful gifts from their aunt and uncle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be living on the other side of the world to their family now, but the couple's sweet relationship with their niece and nephews has been revealed in new book, Finding Freedom. According to the biography, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Prince Harry gifted Prince George an electric SUV and Princess Charlotte a tricycle while he was living close to his brother and sister-in-law at Kensington Palace, back in 2017. The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, is said to have sent Meghan flowers for her birthday after she tied the knot to Harry.

MORE: The sweetest way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle congratulated Princess Beatrice on her wedding day

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Charlotte's cutest moments ever

Meghan and Harry are also aunt and uncle to the Cambridges' youngest son, Prince Louis, who was born in 2018. Louis is close in age to their own little boy, Archie Harrison, who turned one in May.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.60, Amazon

Harry has always been great with children and has a close bond with his niece and nephews, as well as his young cousins. Ahead of Archie's arrival in 2019, Mike Tindall opened up about the family's dynamics.

On Harry's sweet relationship with the younger generation, including George, Charlotte and Louis, he told the Telegraph: "He'll be a great dad. Obviously, he’s godfather to Lena, but we've got a great group of young ones in the family now."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had special roles at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

READ: Peter Phillips reveals warning Princess Anne always gave him before balcony appearances

He added: "Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older. Harry, he’s busy, but he loves playing with them all and he’ll be a good dad."

The Duchess of Cambridge gave Meghan some beautiful flowers on her birthday

Talking to the Daily Mail in 2017, meanwhile, Harry spoke about his love for George and Charlotte. He told the publication: "The reason I am now fifth is because of my nephew and niece and I could never wish them away. They are the most amazing things ever."

When George was born in 2013, Harry had the sweetest response to becoming an uncle for the first time. He said he would "make sure he has a good upbringing, and keep him out of harm's way and to make sure he has fun". "The rest I'll leave to the parents," he joked.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.