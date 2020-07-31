Prince Harry films from inside temporary new home with Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed an unseen glimpse of the property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into Tyler Perry's former LA mansion earlier this year, and a snapshot from a new video featuring Harry has given fans an unseen look inside.

Prince Harry joined a video call from home

The Duke of Sussex joined a virtual global summit for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst on Thursday from a corner in the home with cream walls, and two windows with dark oak frames. Harry sat on a matching oak armchair with cream cushions, while next to him there was a vase of cream orchids.

Harry and Meghan have only inadvertently revealed two other spaces in the home so far.

Meghan previously shared a video from a different room in the home

On their son Archie's first birthday on 6 May, a video of Meghan was shared showing her reading a children's story to him. She sat on a cream leather armchair in front of a wall with light yellow walls, next to a large green plant.

Meghan and Harry seem to have a large terrace at their new home

Shortly after, Harry chatted with England Rugby to discuss what players and clubs have been doing while they haven't been playing on the field, and Harry filmed from what seemed to be an outdoor terrace. It's decorated with the same yellow walls as seen in Meghan's video, and features wooden awning along the ceiling with a green plant hanging overhead.

While Harry and Meghan have kept their home as private as possible since moving in, Tyler Perry often showed it off during the time that he lived there.

He previously filmed inside his living room and shared the video on Instagram. It features high ceilings with a beige colour scheme including two large leather sofas and a selection of coordinating side lamps. There are wooden floors with patterned rugs, and large marble plinths and arches leading to different areas of the home. As the video comes to a close, Tyler walks through to a large corridor, with an alcove ceiling. The living room also has a black grand piano, where Stevie Wonder played at Tyler's birthday party in 2014.

Tyler also shared a photo of the kitchen. It features wooden cupboards and a square island beneath a large chandelier.

