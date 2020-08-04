The Queen wishes Meghan Markle a happy birthday - see her message The sweet message was shared on the royal family Twitter account

The Queen has wished Meghan Markle a very happy birthday via the royal family's official Twitter account on Tuesday. The tweet read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!" accompanied by a cake and balloon emoji.

The tweet was posted alongside a snap of Her Majesty and the Duchess of Sussex smiling together during an event, with the caption explaining: "The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018."

Meghan will be celebrating her 39th birthday with husband Prince Harry and one-year-old son Archie in Los Angeles, where the family moved to back in March after stepping back from royal life. This will mark the first time that they will celebrate Meghan's birthday in their new home city.

While Prince Harry has yet to share a public message to his wife just yet, last year he celebrated her 38th birthday by posting a photo of her wearing a blue Veronica Beard dress during their royal visit to Tonga in 2018, and wrote: "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday. 'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H."

Meghan and Harry will celebrate Meghan's birthday with their son Archie in LA

The pair are expected to mark the occasion at their temporary home in LA, which Harry gave a sneak-peek into after joining a virtual global summit for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst, revealing a corner in the home with cream walls, and two windows with dark oak frames. Harry sat on a matching oak armchair with cream cushions, while next to him there was a vase of cream orchids. Another video of Meghan reading a storybook to her son Archie saw the pair snuggled in a cream leather armchair in front of a wall with light yellow walls, next to a large green plant.