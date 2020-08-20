Why today is an exciting day for Lady Louise Windsor The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter attends school in Ascot

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor is among thousands of students around the country who will be picking up her GCSE results on Thursday. The 16-year-old, who attends school in Ascot, had been preparing for her exams before they were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace said Lady Louise's results were a private matter.

READ: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's signatures seen for first time!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex shares homeschooling tips

Lady Louise and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 12, have been homeschooled since lockdown was imposed in March, with their mother Sophie sharing tips for parents on the royal family's Instagram account.

The Countess opened up about family life in a rare interview with The Sunday Times in June and spoke about her future hopes for her teenage daughter. She said: "She’s working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward decided not to use HRH titles for their children when they were born. The Countess told the newspaper: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive at Balmoral to join the Queen on holiday

The Earl and Countess with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn

Lady Louise was born prematurely via an emergency Caesarean section on 8 November 2003 at Frimley Park Hospital. While she and James have mostly grown-up out of the public eye, they have taken part in public events, such as Trooping the Colour. She was a bridesmaid for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and was a special attendant at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

The teenager has also followed in the footsteps of her grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh with her love of carriage driving. She is currently 13th in line to the throne.

The Wessexes have recently been spotted at the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland as Lady Louise and James enjoy their summer holidays.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.