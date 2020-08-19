Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pitch exciting TV project in Hollywood - report The Sussexes are now living in Santa Barbara

The Duchess of Sussex could be making a return to television on the other side of the camera. According to Variety, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have been pitching a TV project to media companies in Hollywood, including NBCUniversal. The couple recently bought their first home in Santa Barbara, after previously residing in Los Angeles.

The report says that the couple are hoping to serve as joint producers on the project, but it's not known whether the TV series would be scripted or unscripted. It also seems unlikely that former Suits star Meghan will make a return to acting.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to comment on the reported TV project.

Before the couple's announcement to step back from royal duties in January 2020, it was revealed last year that Harry will team up with Oprah Winfrey for a documentary series on mental health. The Duke previously said the project will tell tales of the "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places," and hopes that "it could save lives". Harry and Oprah will be co-creators and executive producers of the series, which is expected to air on Apple TV+ this year.

The Prince has also contributed to new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games, which is set to be released on 26 August 2020.

Harry and Meghan at one of their last royal engagements in March

Meanwhile, Meghan narrated Disneynature's Elephant documentary, released in April. The Duchess recorded the voiceover in autumn 2019 in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders.

The Duchess turned interviewer in her latest public appearance at The 19th* Represents virtual summit on Friday. Meghan got to ask the questions as she interviewed the website's co-founder and CEO Emily Ramshaw about creating a transformative newsroom centered on gender equity.

