Prince Harry is not expected to publicly support his wife Meghan as she campaigns to encourage people to vote in the upcoming US election, according to the Telegraph.

The report states that the Duke, who is not eligible to vote in the November election, will not join Meghan's mission out of respect for his family's position on voting and involvement in political affairs.

MORE: Princess Diana's most sentimental piece of jewellery revealed

The Queen and the royals have always remained politically neutral in the public sphere.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle urges people to vote in upcoming US election

As head of state, Her Majesty is required to "remain strictly neutral", the royal family's official website reads. It adds: "By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election, however Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK."

MORE: All the times royals donned face masks for their public engagements

While Harry will not become involved in US political life, Meghan has been using her voice to encourage voter participation.

The former actress was among the special guests at the United State of Women and When We All Vote online event last week, in which she said: "This week we are recognising the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote, but not all women. And specifically not women of colour.

Harry and Meghan volunteering at a Baby2Baby event in LA last week

Credit: Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

"As we look at things today, though it has taken decades longer for women to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities who are marginalised. Still struggling to see that right come to fruition. And that is simply not OK."

Meghan added: "It's all the more reason for each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand this fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.

"Because at this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit. If you are complacent, you're complicit."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.