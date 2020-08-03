Prince William and Kate Middleton share previously unseen photo of Prince Louis with royal fans The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son turned two in April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a new photo of their youngest child Prince Louis as they thanked royal fans for their well-wishes on the young royal's second birthday in April.

The new portrait of Louis was shared by @katsroyalletters on Instagram and shows the Prince grinning directly at his mum behind the camera. The previous images shared by the Duchess at the time of Louis' second birthday on 23 April, showed her giggling son getting messy with rainbow coloured paint. The Prince wore a £12 checked shirt from Sainsbury's for the occasion.

The note from Prince William and Kate read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday. This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes."

The new photo of Prince Louis. Credit: (Instagram / @katsroyalletters)

The Cambridges have been residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, since the UK lockdown was imposed in March. In that time, the family-of-five have seen Louis turn two, Princess Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday in May, Prince William marked his 38th in June and Prince George was seven on 22 July. Kate has showcased her photography talents on her husband and children's birthdays, taking the official portraits of them to share with the public.

William and Kate treated their three children on a trip to the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast last week. George and Charlotte, who are pupils at Thomas's Battersea school, are currently enjoying the summer holidays from their lessons.

The family reportedly stayed at Dolphin House, a property owned by Prince Charles. The residence boasts six bedrooms and is located on Tresco, a tiny island which William will one day inherit from his father. This wasn't the Duke's first visit to Dolphin House, and royal fans will no doubt remember he was photographed there in 1989, alongside his brother, Prince Harry, and late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

