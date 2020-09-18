Princess Anne looks so elegant in previously unseen birthday photo The Queen's daughter turned 70 in August

Buckingham Palace shared three stunning photos of the Princess Royal to mark her 70th birthday on 15 August and now a fourth image has been revealed.

A royal fan received the previously unseen portrait of Princess Anne after they sent birthday wishes to the Queen's daughter.

The beautiful photo, shared by @theroyalmailbox on Instagram, shows the Princess Royal, wearing a petrol blue fitted suit as she sits in a chair by a window.

The royal accessorised with a pearl necklace and a diamond brooch, and styled her hair in her trademark chignon.

The image looks to have been taken at Anne's Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park, where the previous birthday portraits were shot.

A royal fan shared the unseen photo of Anne on Instagram

The Princess wrote in her reply: "The Princess Royal appreciated your kind thoughts on the occasion of her 70th birthday, and sends you her thanks and best wishes for the future."

The recipient wrote alongside the Instagram post: "I received this lovely reply for Princess Anne's 70th Birthday! I am very impressed with the quality of the card, it is beautiful!"

Anne with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim

Anne spent her milestone birthday at sea off the west coast of Scotland with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Appearing in an ITV documentary in July ahead of his wife’s 70th birthday, Sir Tim revealed: "Our ideal break, if we have a break, is to go up to our boat on the west coast of Scotland and spend a few days sometimes getting wet and cold. I navigate. I know how to get from A to B. But she’s a better sailor of the boat, better at setting the sails."

The Princess notched up a remarkable 506 official engagements in 2019, making her the hardest-working member of the royal family after her brother the Prince of Wales.

Anne impressed royal fans this week as she visited her patronage Citizens Advice Harlow, wearing a personalised face mask, complete with her royal monogram and coronet.

